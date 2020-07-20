In-depth Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Air Compressor Market

The dramatic spread of COVID-19 has created a marginal impact on the global air compressor market. The sustainability of the air compressor market is mainly attributed to the significantly increasing demand from various industries such as oil & gas, healthcare, chemical manufacturing, and many others. In addition, it is expected that the demand for the air compressor will be ultimately restored after the outbreak of COVID-19. Though the numerous countries across the world have implemented lockdown in order to curb the negative impact of disease transmission, this market will show significant growth due to the existence of global players such as Ingersoll-Rand plc, Gardner Denver, Inc., and Sullair in this field may be projected to bolster the global lair compressor market growth, during the analysis period. For example, in February 2020, Sullair, leading manufacturer of air compressor, has introduced its Perkins portable diesel air compressor. This compressor is manufactured with excellent durability and high performance. To gain trust, customer confidence and customer optimism these key players are opting for multiple business strategies such as strategic tie-ups and technological inventions. During this unprecedented situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the Global Air compressor. Our report includes:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

As per a new report published by Research Dive, the global market for air compressor is set to generate a revenue of $39,844.6 million by 2026, at a 3.4% CAGR in the analysis period. The segmentation of the global air compressor market has been done based on the product type, technology, lubrication, application, and region. The report provides key insights on lucrative opportunities, drivers, vital segments, restraints, and significant leaders of the global market.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Air Compressor Market.

Factors Affecting The Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the growth of the global air compressor market is majorly driven by the availability of energy-efficient air compressor models, cost-effectiveness, extensive adoption by multiple industries, and high operational feasibility. However, noise pollution created by the compressors may hamper the global air compressor market growth.

Stationary Compressors will have Exponential Growth During Analysis Period

Based on product type, the global air compressor market is classified into portable and stationary. The stationary compressors have the largest market share in the global market and is valued at $28,299.4 million with a 3.5% CAGR, during the forecast period. The significant usage in automotive manufacturing and healthcare is one of the major factors for the global market growth

The Reciprocating Air Compressor Market will be the Most Lucrative

Depending on the technology, the global market is divided into rotary, reciprocating, and centrifugal. The reciprocating air compressor market valued at $9,153.3 million in 2026 and is expected to rise at 3.8%, during the period of forecast. The huge growth of the reciprocating air compressor market is mainly driven by Simpler and lower cost installation, less potential for failures, faster startup.

Check out How reciprocating air compressor market accounted for $9,153.3 million in 2026 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 3.8%

The Oil-Filled Market will have Significant growth During the Analysis Period

Based on the lubrication, the global market for the air compressor is classified into oil free and oil filled. The market size for the oil filled lubrication valued at $12,433.2 million in 2026 and is expected to rise at a 3.9% CAGR, during the forecast period. Extensively Increasing demand from oil extraction, mining and, drilling activities are projected to drive the growth of the global market.

Home Appliance Industry will have the Fastest growth in the global marketplace.

On the basis of application, the global air compressor market is broadly categorized into food & beverages, energy, oil & gas, home appliances, healthcare, semiconductor& electronics manufacturing, and others. The home appliance industry valued at $1,280.9 million in 2026 and is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.1%, during the projected period. The growth is majorly driven by the excellent accuracy, higher efficiency, and lower noise of the newest air compressor model.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Based on the geographical region, the global air compressor market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific air compressor market accounted for $20,574.6 million in 2026 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% during the analysis period. The market growth is significantly attributed to the rapid growth in industrialization particularly in China, India, and Japan. In addition, the presence of notable air compressor manufacturers and a large industrial base for semiconductor & electronics manufacturing in this region is also projected to augment the market growth.

The significant players of the global air compressor market consist of Emerson Electric Co., Air Squared, Inc., BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC., Gardner Denver, Sullair, LLC., Danfoss, Quincy Compressor., Hitachi, Ltd., ZEN AIR TECH PRIVATE LIMITED., and BOGE.

