COVID-19 updates on Almond Drink Market

The rapid communal transmission of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has created a positive impact on the global almond drink market. The significant growth of the global almond drink market is mainly attributed to the increasing emphasis on health consciousness along with the rising number of patients suffering from lactose deficiency. In addition, it is expected that the global need for almond drinks may ultimately upsurge during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pregnant or lactating women and elderly patients, those with pre-existing cardio-pulmonary history are vulnerable to the coronavirus. Thus, doctors are highly recommending almond drinks to boost immunity in this period. These factors may create a great impact on the almond drink, during the pandemic crisis. Furthermore, industry players are highly focusing on effective strategies to sustain in a chaotic situation. For instance, in January 2020, Blue Diamond Growers, the world’s leading processor and marketer of California almonds have released Blue Diamond Almond Protein Powder. The company has Launched this product exclusively through Amazon; along with this protein powder is produced with 100% pure almond protein. These key factors may create lucrative opportunities for almond drinks, in the pandemic situation. During this unprecedented situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the Global Almond drink market. Our report includes:

According to the new report published by Research Dive, the global almond drink market is set to register a significant revenue by 2027, in the forecast period. The segmentation of the global almond drink market has been done based on the product type, distribution channel packing, and region. The report provides valuable information of drivers, opportunities, vital segments, restraints, and key players of the market.

Factors Affecting The Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the growth of the global almond drink market is mainly attributed to the extensive increase in diabetic patients and increasing concerns regarding health consciousness. On the other hand, the higher prices of the drink are projected to hamper the growth of the global almond drink industry, during the analysis period.

The Plain Unsweetened Almond Drink will have a significant Market Growth

Based on the product type, the global almond drink market is bifurcated into plain unsweetened, plain sweetened. The plain unsweetened almond drink will have a significant growth in the global market, during the analysis timeframe. The extensively increasing number of diabetic patients in the developing, as well as developed countries, are expected to create positive opportunities for the growth of the segment, over the forecast period.

The Online segment is projected to record the highest CAGR in the Global Marketplace.

on the basis of the distribution channel, the global market is mainly categorized into supermarkets, online channel, convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others. The online channel is anticipated to rise at a noteworthy growth rate of, during the projected period mainly owing to key features such as discount sales and easy delivery.

Paper Catons Packaging segment will be the Most Lucrative

Depending on the packing, the global almond drink market is classified into paper cartons, plastic bottles, and others. The market size for the paper cartons packing is projected to increase at a significant CAGR in the forecast period. The market growth is majorly driven by the due to the increase in government regulations on the customers are switching to eco- friendly packaging products.

The 100 ml – 200 ml quantity almond drink segment is expected to record the highest growth rate during the analysis period

Based on the quantity the global market is mainly segmented into above 500 ml, 300 ml – 500 ml, 200 ml – 300 ml, and 100 ml – 200 ml. The 100 ml – 200 ml quantity almond drink segment is expected to witness a remarkable market growth, during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Depending on the region, the global almond drink market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific almond drink market will garner huge growth in 2027. The growing emphasis on vegan food trends particularly in China, India, and Japan are expected to rise the demand for almond drinks which will eventually boost the growth of the market, in the region.

The leading players of the global almond drink market include Alpro, FDL Ltd, NATURAL FOODS (P) LTD., MALK ORGANICS, Lolo, Rude Health, Blue Diamond Growers, Provamel, Pressery, and Luz Almond.

