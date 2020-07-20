Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic impact on Forklift Battery Market

A new report published by Research Dive reveals that the forklift battery market is predicted to surpass $7,191.9 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. This report is an all-inclusive research stating the present outlook and future forecasts of the market. It is an ideal source of analysis and statistics for shareholders, new entrants, market players, investors, stakeholders, etc. for achieving a robust position in the global industry. This report is articulated by experts by considering all the key factors of the market. The report covers:

An outline of the market with its definition, advantages, and application areas.

Insights on market position, dynamics, statistics, CAGR, proceeds, market shares, and future forecasts.

Major market segments, boomers, decliners, and investment opportunities.

Current scenario of the global and regional market from the perspective of companies, countries, product types, and end users.

Details on top company profiles, current market trends and developments in several regions and countries, Porter’s Five Analysis, and top winning business tactics.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/70

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

As per the report, cloud based inventions and increasing demand for forklift batteries are factors augmenting the growth of the global forklift battery market. Moreover, the government of California is profoundly investing in solar powered forklift batteries. As a result, forklift batteries based on solar energy are projected to open massive opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Check out How cloud based inventions and increasing demand for forklift batteries in near future @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/70

On the other hand, fluctuations in lead prices and growing preference for substitutes such as propane and gasoline are hindering the market growth.

Segment Analysis:

The report segments the forklift battery market into type and applications.

By type, the report further categorizes the market into:

Lithium ion (Li-ion)

Lead–Acid

Others

Among these, the lithium ion segment is expected to dominate the market by witnessing a fastest growth rate and garnering a revenue of $1,348.5 million by 2026. This is mainly because Lithium ion forklift batteries are equipped with features such as recharge efficiency of 98%+, maximum lifespan, enhanced productivity, and affordable battery maintenance.

Check out How lithium ion segment is expected to dominate the market by witnessing a fastest growth rate and garnering a revenue of $1,348.5 million by 2026 @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/70

Based on applications, the report further divides the market into:

Retail & Wholesale Stores

Manufacturing

Construction

Warehouses

Others

Among these, the manufacturing segment is expected to lead the market by grabbing a major share for the global market throughout the estimated period. This is mainly due to increasing efforts for simplifying the operations involved in manufacturing processes and growing preference for smart appliances by manufacturing industries.

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/70/forklift-battery-market

Regional Analysis:

The report studies the global forklift battery market across several regions including:

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

North America

Among these, the European region is anticipated to unlock rewarding investment opportunities and grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to growing number of construction projects and existence of extremely integrated manufacturing and inventory management services in this region.

Market Players and Business Strategies:

The report presents a list of global key players in the forklift battery market and reveals some of their strategies and developments. For instance, ACT (Advanced Charging technologies) is delivering proactive and predictive forklift batteries with features like automated alerts, customized report and analytics, and automatic data upload with 24/7 access. The key players profiled in the report are:

Navitas System, LLC Corporate

Southwest Battery Company

East Penn Manufacturing Company

ENERSYS.

Johnson Controls

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Microtex Energy Private Limited

Crown Equipment Corporation

Saft

Storage Battery Systems, LLC.

Our market analysts have drafted this comprehensive research study by using industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, we strive to offer a customized report to satisfy special requirements of our clients, on demand.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/