Automotive Regenerative Braking Market Latest Trends, Development, Growth Analysis And Forecast by 2026

Regenerative braking systems usually recovers wasted energy generated from brake friction and transfers that power to the motor, which is later used to power the vehicle. Escalating demand for electric vehicles to favor automotive regenerative braking market outlook.The automotive regenerative braking market is set to record remarkable revenue growth owing to increasing customer inclination towards efficient and sustainable electric vehicles.

Lately, electric vehicles have gained immense traction as more people prefer greener mobility alternatives. These vehicles use regenerative brakes to generate backup power that increases its efficiency. Rising adoption of regenerative braking systems among hybrid and electric automotive could significantly improve the industry outlook.

Rapid development of electric power stations across both developing and developed countries could strengthen the automotive regenerative braking industry landscape. While robust technological advancements that complement component efficiency could boost the adoption rate of these systems across diverse vehicle segments.

On this note, Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that the automotive regenerative braking market could surpass USD 6 billion by the year 2026.

In terms of type, the automotive regenerative industry is bifurcated into hydraulic regenerative braking system, electric regenerative braking system, and kinetic regenerative braking system. Electric regenerative braking system is one of the most commonly used types as it manages to generate power through motor while brakes are sudden hit.

Meanwhile, the kinetic regenerative braking system or flywheel systems use kinetic energy to run flywheel, which in turn, accelerates the automobile. Hydraulic regenerative braking uses pressurized tanks to store the automotive kinetic energy. It has a high energy recovery rate, making it ideal for heavy vehicles like mining trucks and refuge.

Based on propulsion, the industry is segmented into PHEV, BEV and HEV. In 2020, BEV held more than 50% of the overall automotive regenerative braking market share owing to surging federal initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy in order to curb increasing carbon emission. In 2018, the U.S. decided to accelerate state electrification goals for backing nearly 5 million Zero Emission automobiles under B-48-18 order by 2030.

The two-wheelers segment, on the other hand, is expected to contribute nearly 13% CAGR to the global automotive regenerative braking market over the predicted timeframe. Electric bikes are generally lightweight compared to traditional IC two-wheelers and have superior maneuverability skills in congested regions. Motor brake companies are constantly working on expanding their product lineup to attract more customers. Electric two-wheelers also require comparatively less investment for charging facilities than commercial and passenger vehicles.

On the geographical landscape, Latin America is considered to be a promising market for regional automotive regenerative braking companies. The region is witnessing a steady rise in electric vehicle sales. Authorities in the region are laying stern environmental policies to curb GHG emissions. Such regulations could play a vital role in stimulating the demand for automotive regenerative braking systems in LATAM.

