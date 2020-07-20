Categories
At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

Global “At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing in these regions. This report also studies the global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing:

  • The at-home DOA testing market has been categorized into rapid DOA test kits and breath analyzers.

    At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Manufactures:

  • UCP Biosciences Inc.
  • Orient New Life Medical Co. Ltd.
  • Express Diagnostics Intâ€™l Inc.
  • Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd.
  • Psychemedics Corporation
  • Confirm BioSciences
  • Phamatech Inc.
  • Home Health (U.K.) Ltd.
  • Quest Products Inc.

    At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Types:

  • Test Cups
  • Test Dip Cards
  • Test Strips
  • Others

    At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Applications:

  • Urine
  • Saliva
  • Hair
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The market is mainly driven by the increased production and trade of illicit drugs worldwide, growing use of illicit drugs amongst teenagers, and initiatives by government organizations to reduce the level of drug abuse.
  • The worldwide market for At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 700 million USD in 2023, from 430 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

