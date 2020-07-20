At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global “At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing in these regions. This report also studies the global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing:

The market is mainly driven by the increased production and trade of illicit drugs worldwide, growing use of illicit drugs amongst teenagers, and initiatives by government organizations to reduce the level of drug abuse.

The worldwide market for At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 700 million USD in 2023, from 430 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.