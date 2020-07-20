Artificial Kidney Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Artificial Kidney Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Kidney market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Artificial Kidney:

Kawasumi Laboratories

Fresenius

Baxter

Asahi Kasei Medical

Xcorporeal

Medtronic

DaVita

Merit Medical Systems

NIPRO Medical Corporation

Nikkiso

B. Braun Melsungen AG Artificial Kidney Market Types:

Wearable Artificial Kidney

Implantable Artificial Kidney Artificial Kidney Market Applications:

Adults

Pediatrics

This report studies the Artificial Kidney market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Kidney market by product type and applications/end industries.

The National Kidney Foundation estimates that over 100,000 patients are on the waiting list for a donor kidney, and over 3,000 are added list each year. The average patient spends 3.6 years waiting for a viable transplant, and may be treated with dialysis while they wait, but only one in three dialysis patient survives longer than five years without a transplant.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Kidney.