Aluminium Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Aluminium Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Aluminium:

Aluminum billets are a kind of aluminum products. It has the best performance in terms of surface finish and mechanical properties. It is widely used in transportation industry, packaging industry, construction industry, electronics industry. Aluminium Market Manufactures:

Rusal

Rio Tinto

Alcoa

EGA

Yinhai Aluminum

Xinfa Group

Norsk Hydro

Alba

Chalco

SNTO

Noranda Aluminum

Glencore

Matalco

Jiangyin Tianyang Metal

Wanji

Kumz

Aluar

Henan Haihuang Aluminium Market Types:

Aluminum billets series 1000

Aluminum billets series 3000

Aluminum billets series 6000

Others Aluminium Market Applications:

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Construction Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

This report focuses on the Aluminium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

luminum billets have the best performance in terms of speeds, surface finish and mechanical properties. It is widely used in transportation industry, packaging industry, construction industry, electronics industry. Construction industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 66.35% of the consumption in 2015.