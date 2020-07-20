Active Nutrition Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Active Nutrition Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Active Nutrition market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Active Nutrition provides holistic nutritional and lifestyle coaching services to clients who are looking to improve their health naturally and with a personalized approach.

Glanbia plc

Hormel Foods Corporation

PepsiCo

General Nutrition Centers

Abbott Nutrition Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Clif Bar & Company

Post Holdings Inc.

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Muscle Pharm

Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Gametime Hydration Inc. Active Nutrition Market Types:

Consumer Health

Soft Drinks

Packaged Food Products. Active Nutrition Market Applications:

Sports Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Protein Supplements

The global active nutrition market is expected to project a significant growth rate in the near future.

The worldwide market for Active Nutrition is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 19900 million USD in 2023, from 11000 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.