Organic Chocolate Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Organic Chocolate

Global “Organic Chocolate Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Chocolate in these regions. This report also studies the global Organic Chocolate market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Organic Chocolate:

  • Organic chocolate is chocolate made from organic raw materials such as organic cocoa, sugar, milk, and others.

    Organic Chocolate Market Manufactures:

  • Artisan Confections Company
  • Green & Black’s
  • Newman’s Own
  • Taza Chocolate
  • NibMor
  • Chocolat Bernrain AG
  • Endangered Species Chocolate
  • Giddy Yoyo
  • Lake Champlain Chocolates
  • Mason & Company
  • Rococo Chocolates
  • The Grenada Chocolate Company
  • The Raw Chocolate Company

    Organic Chocolate Market Types:

  • Organic Dark Chocolate
  • Organic Milk Chocolate
  • Organic White Chocolate

    Organic Chocolate Market Applications:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Health Food Stores
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Retailers

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Organic Chocolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • During 2017, the organic dark chocolate segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Organic dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients that are associated with good health as it contains a higher quantity of cocoa compared to other varieties of organic chocolate. The consumption of organic dark chocolate improves blood flow, lowers blood pressure, and improves brain function. Additionally, organic dark chocolate also contains flavonoids, which are compounds that play the role of antioxidants and help in lowering blood pressure and reducing bad cholesterol or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. The growing preference for dark chocolates will positively influence the organic chocolate market share and organic chocolate market growth.
  • This organic chocolate market research study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The increasing consumption of chocolate as snacks, the growing demand for healthy organic snacks among consumers, and the rising interest in the production of organic chocolate, will fuel the growth of the organic chocolate market in this region. Additionally, growing concern about the presence of artificial ingredients in chocolates has led consumers to opt for organic chocolates. This will further propel the marketâ€™s growth prospects in this region.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Organic Chocolate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Organic Chocolate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Organic Chocolate in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Organic Chocolate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Organic Chocolate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Organic Chocolate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Chocolate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Organic Chocolate Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Organic Chocolate Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Organic Chocolate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Organic Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Organic Chocolate Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Organic Chocolate Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Organic Chocolate Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Organic Chocolate Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Organic Chocolate Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

