Oat-Based Snacks Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Oat-Based Snacks Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oat-Based Snacks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

General Mills

Kellogg

Mondelez International

Nairn’s Oatcakes

Quaker Oats Company

Bobo’s Oat Bars

Britannia Industries

Curate Snacks

Oat-Based Snacks Market Types:

Oat-Based Bakery and Bars

Oat-Based Savory

Oat-Based Snacks Market Applications:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

This report focuses on the Oat-Based Snacks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the oat-based bakery and bars segment accounted for the maximum market shares and will continue its dominance over the next few years. This growth of this segment is due to the changing consumption habits of consumers in developing countries like India, Brazil, and Thailand. Moreover, in developed countries like the US, France, and the UK, it has been observed that the leading brands are investing significantly in product innovation process, thereby preventing their brands from reaching a saturation stage in their respective product life cycle. Furthermore, the increasing focus on leading a healthy lifestyle has led people prefer oat-based snacks over regular bakery products, leading to this segmentâ€™s growth until the end of 2023.

According to this market research study, the hypermarkets and supermarkets was the leading distribution channel segment during 2017 and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a wide array of products at discounted prices, which will contribute to this segmentâ€™s growth over the next few years.