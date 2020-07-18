Categories
Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center

Global “Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center in these regions. This report also studies the global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center:

  • Multi-tenant data centers are data centers that are operated by third parties for multiple enterprise tenants. They are also called as colocation data centers. There are generally two types of multi-tenant data centers: Retail colocation, and Wholesale data centers. Retail colocation facilities are shared facilities where enterprises can rent space and host their IT equipment within the racks provided by the colocation vendors. A wholesale data center is a facility that is offered by the colocation vendor for exclusive and dedicated use.

    Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Manufactures:

  • CenturyLink
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • Global Switch
  • NTT Communications
  • Rackspace
  • Internap
  • Interoute Communications
  • Interxion
  • NaviSite
  • PCCW Global
  • Peak 10
  • SERVERCENTRAL
  • Singtel
  • Sungard Availability Services
  • Switch
  • T.C.C. Technology
  • Telefonica
  • Telehouse (KDDI)
  • Telstra International
  • TierPoint
  • Verizon
  • ViaWest
  • Zayo

    Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Types:

  • Multi-tenant data centers
  • Wholesale colocation

    Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market Applications:

  • Commercial
  • Personal

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report studies the Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center market by product type and applications/end industries.
  • The hardware infrastructure in SDDCs is managed through intelligent software systems and these data centers support both cloud computing services and legacy applications. The implementation of SDDCs helps organizations improve efficiency and reduce costs and also enables the delivery of workloads through the cloud. With the focus to achieve better control over business-critical operations, enterprises adopting cloud-based infrastructure are greatly considering the establishment of SDDCs.
  • The global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center market
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center .

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market:

