Motorcycle Connected Helmet Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Motorcycle Connected Helmet

This report focuses on “Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Connected Helmet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Motorcycle Connected Helmet:

  • Motorcycle connected helmet is a device that provides the rider with information on traffic, rear view, and infotainment along with the attributes of safety and connectivity while riding. This helmet also enables communication with other riders.

    Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market Manufactures:

  • Dainese
  • Schuberth
  • Sena Technologies
  • SHOEI
  • UCLEAR Digital
  • H&H Sports Protection
  • AGV
  • Bell
  • O’Neal
  • HJC

    Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market Types:

  • Freestanding
  • Embedded

    Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market Applications:

  • Adult
  • Children

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Motorcycle Connected Helmet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • With the surging demand for motorcycles, the fatality rate among motorcyclists remains a cause for concern. The fatality risk from motorcycles has created the need for safety, eventually paving the way for helmet adoption and advanced safety features integrated into these helmets.
  • Advanced helmets having 180-degree rear view will be beneficial for the rider and will display vehicles in another lane. Additionally, motorcycle connected helmets allow the rider to reduce distraction due to external factors such as vehicles in their blind spot. As a result, the connected helmet offers increased riding comfort along with increased safety quotient.
