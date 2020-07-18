Motorcycle Connected Helmet Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Connected Helmet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

With the surging demand for motorcycles, the fatality rate among motorcyclists remains a cause for concern. The fatality risk from motorcycles has created the need for safety, eventually paving the way for helmet adoption and advanced safety features integrated into these helmets.

Advanced helmets having 180-degree rear view will be beneficial for the rider and will display vehicles in another lane. Additionally, motorcycle connected helmets allow the rider to reduce distraction due to external factors such as vehicles in their blind spot. As a result, the connected helmet offers increased riding comfort along with increased safety quotient.