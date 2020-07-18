Categories
Modular Data Centers Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Global “Modular Data Centers Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Modular Data Centers in these regions. This report also studies the global Modular Data Centers market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Modular Data Centers:

  • A modular data center system is a portable method of deploying data center capacity. A modular data center can be placed anywhere data capacity is needed.
  • Modular data center systems consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centers typically consist of standardized components.
  • Modular data centers are often marketed as converged infrastructure, promoting economies of scale and efficient energy usage, including considerations regarding the external environment.

    Modular Data Centers Market Manufactures:

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • Bladeroom
  • Cannon Technologies Ltd.
  • Commscope Holding Company, Inc.
  • Dell Inc.
  • Flexenclosure AB
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp
  • Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Vertiv Co.
  • Baselayer Technology, LLC
  • Cisco
  • Aceco TI
  • Active Power
  • Datapod
  • ZTE

    Modular Data Centers Market Types:

  • 380V/50Hz
  • 480V/60Hz
  • Others

    Modular Data Centers Market Applications:

  • Finance
  • Government and Defense
  • Telecom
  • Education
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 1076.37 Million in 2017 to USD 3088.19 Million by 2022, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period. Data center operators face an increasing need for a scale-out data center architecture, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The modular data center provides prefabricated modules that easily address the customerâ€™s capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of in-house infrastructure. Modular data center solutions, including all-in-one as well as individual functional modules can be added to the existing data center infrastructure, which enables a massively scalable architecture. These solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the modular data center market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.
  • Technology advancements and growing consumer awareness are catapulting prefabricated MDCS from a niche IT concept to a mainstream strategy in diverse industries ranging from financial services, Telecom, IT services, government, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Prefab MDCS are especially suitable for telecom, collocation and international Internet companies that need solutions that can be quickly implemented and expanded on demand. Similarly, Internet companies are showing high affinity for the cost-effective and low risk capacity expansion facilitated by prefab MDCS. An increasing number of mobile network operators and Internet service providers with captive datacenter infrastructure are expected to adopt Prefabricated MDCS. While enclosed and containerized Prefab MDCS have cornered the bigger share of the market, prefab building structures are rapidly gaining traction.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Modular Data Centers.
  • This report studies the Modular Data Centers market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Modular Data Centers market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Modular Data Centers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Modular Data Centers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Modular Data Centers in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Modular Data Centers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Modular Data Centers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Modular Data Centers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Modular Data Centers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Modular Data Centers Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Modular Data Centers Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Modular Data Centers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Modular Data Centers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Modular Data Centers Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Modular Data Centers Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Modular Data Centers Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Modular Data Centers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Modular Data Centers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

