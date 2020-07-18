Mobile VoIP Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Mobile VoIP Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile VoIP market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Mobile VoIP:

Mobile VoIP or simply mVoIP is an extension of mobility to a Voice over IP network. Two types of communication are generally supported: cordless/DECT/PCS protocols for short range or campus communications where all base stations are linked into the same LAN, and wider area communications using 3G/4G protocols.

BigAnt Office Messenger

Cisco Jabber

HipChat

IBM

Facebook

Kakao Talk

Line

Skype

Viber

Vonage

WeChat Mobile VoIP Market Types:

Video sharing

Screen sharing

File sharing

Video and voice calls

Instant messaging

CRM integration services

Virtual number service Mobile VoIP Market Applications:

Freemium model

Premium model

Enterprise model

Scope of this Report:

This report studies the Mobile VoIP market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile VoIP market by product type and applications/end industries.

The deployment of 4G/LTE is one of the key drivers boosting the industry growth. The increase in the capability of wireless bandwidth services and growing investment by telecom operators in the deployment of a high-speed network is expected to enhance the usage of these services over the forecast period. Moreover, mobile VoIP service eliminates the need for voice plans, text add-ons and achieves flexibility in making unlimited, inexpensive or free calls.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile VoIP.