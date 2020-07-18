IoT in Oil and Gas Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “IoT in Oil and Gas Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of IoT in Oil and Gas in these regions. This report also studies the global IoT in Oil and Gas market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of physical objects that use sensors and APIs to connect and exchange data over the Internet. IoT is helping the oil and gas companies in attaining global presence.

Cisco Systems

C3

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Schlumberger

General Electric

Honeywell

Telit

Rockwell Automation IoT in Oil and Gas Market Types:

Sensing

Communication

Cloud Computing

Data Management IoT in Oil and Gas Market Applications:

Fleet and Asset Management

Pipeline Monitoring

Preventive Maintenance

Security Management

Others

Scope of this Report:

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IoT in Oil and Gas.