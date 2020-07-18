Categories
Household Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Household Vacuum Cleaner

Global “Household Vacuum Cleaner Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Household Vacuum Cleaner in these regions. This report also studies the global Household Vacuum Cleaner market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Household Vacuum Cleaner:

  • Vacuum cleaners are electrical appliances that use an air pump to suck up dirt and dust from floors and other surfaces. The dust is secured in a dust bag that can be emptied later. Different types of vacuum cleaners are available depending on the type of surface to be cleaned. Vacuum cleaners clean surfaces with ease over a short time.

    Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Manufactures:

  • BISSELL
  • Dyson
  • Electrolux
  • BSH Home Appliances
  • Haier
  • iRobot
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • LG Electronics
  • Miele
  • NEATO ROBOTICS
  • Panasonic
  • SAMSUNG
  • SharkNinja Operating

    Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Types:

  • Canister and Cylinder
  • Robotic
  • Handheld

    Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Applications:

  • Online Retail
  • Offline Retail

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Household Vacuum Cleaner in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • One of the primary drivers for this market is the exponentially rising demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. This rise in popularity of the robotic vacuum cleaners can be attributed to the significant reduction of human effort in using these vacuum cleaners. The robotic vacuum cleaners do not require human operators and can clean more complex areas. The improved functionality and performance are increasing the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. Developments in robotic technology have led to the development of advanced, sophisticated, and automated residential robotic vacuum cleaners. These devices usually operate on infrared sensors and ensure a logical, sequential path to avoid obstacles. They are engineered to return to the power source when batteries run low. Robotic vacuum cleaners run wirelessly and are powered by rechargeable batteries. These advantages of the robotic vacuum cleaners are expected to propel growth in the global household vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period.
  • APAC accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. This growth of the vacuum cleaner market in the region can be attributed to the high demand for household vacuum cleaners from countries like Japan, Australia, India, China, Singapore, and South Korea. Moreover, consumer awareness regarding the utilization of harmful and harsh chemicals in floor cleaning, the rise in urbanization, and the development of automatic vacuum cleaners, will also augment the growth of the global household vacuum cleaner market in the coming years.
  • The worldwide market for Household Vacuum Cleaner is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 15500 million USD in 2023, from 12000 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.

