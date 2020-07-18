High Performance Computing Technology Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “High Performance Computing Technology Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of High Performance Computing Technology in these regions. This report also studies the global High Performance Computing Technology market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About High Performance Computing Technology:

High-performance computing is the use of super computers and parallel processing techniques for solving complex computational problems.

IBM

NEC

Fujitsu

Atos

Dell

Intel High Performance Computing Technology Market Types:

Compute

Network

Storage High Performance Computing Technology Market Applications:

Big Businesses

Academic Institutions

Government Agencies

Small and Medium Enterprises

Others

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of High Performance Computing Technology.