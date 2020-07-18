Global Non-GMO Foods Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Non-GMO Foods Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Non-GMO Foods in these regions. This report also studies the global Non-GMO Foods market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Non-GMO means non-genetically modified organisms. GMOs (genetically modified organisms), are novel organisms created in a laboratory using genetic modification/engineering techniques. Scientists and consumer and environmental groups have cited many health and environmental risks with foods containing GMOs.

Amy’s Kitchen

Hain Celestial

Nature’s Path Foods

Organic Valley

Albert’s Organics

Beijing Green Yard Development

Chiquita Brands

Shanghai Food

Shanghai Green Life Agri-Tech Company

United Natural Foods

Vert Living Natural Market

YMT Organic Farm Non-GMO Foods Market Types:

Cereals and grains

Liquor

Meat and poultry

Edible oil

Bakery Non-GMO Foods Market Applications:

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Food specialist retailers

Convenience store

Online

This report focuses on the Non-GMO Foods in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Recent years, more and more people relize that genetically modified foods have much more risk. One of the main problems with genetic engineering is that the process of inserting genes into the DNA of a food plant is random; scientists have no idea where the genes go. This can disrupt the functioning of other genes and create novel proteins that have never been in the food supply and could create toxins and allergens in foods.

Moreover, the government start emphasizing the Non-GMO food is more healthy for pubilc. This will drive the non-GMO food market growing fast.