Global Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation:

Wireless communication, or sometimes simply wireless, is the transfer of information or power between two or more points that are not connected by an electrical conductor. The most common wireless technologies use radio waves. With radio waves distances can be short, such as a few meters for Bluetooth or as far as millions of kilometers for deep-space radio communications. It encompasses various types of fixed, mobile, and portable applications, including two-way radios, cellular telephones, personal digital assistants(PDAs), and wireless networking.

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

ABB

Belden

Cisco

Exloc Instruments

Motorola

Moxa

Ruckus Wireless

Westermo Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation Market Types:

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)Â Â Â Â

Satellite (GNSS)Â Â

Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN)

CellularÂ Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation Market Applications:

Automotive industry

Electronics

Semiconductor industry

Scope of this Report:

This report studies the Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation market by product type and applications/end industries.

Wireless devices are used both in process and discrete industries for a wide applications, including easy maintenance, control, and monitoring. These devices are perceived as the next big technological step in industrial automation. However, their adoption has been moderate to date because of concerns over the robustness, reliability, and security of wireless technology. A need for automation in industries such as oil and gas, automotive, power, and textile has created need for industrial wireless.

The global Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation market

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial Wireless in Factory Automation.