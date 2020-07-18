Foundation Cream Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Foundation Cream Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Foundation Cream in these regions. This report also studies the global Foundation Cream market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Foundation Cream:

Foundation is a skin-coloured makeup applied to the face to create an even, uniform colour to the complexion, to cover flaws and, sometimes, to change the natural skintone. Some foundations also function as a moisturizer, sunscreen, astringent or base layer for more complex cosmetics.

In terms of geography, Europe dominated the marke. BB creams are highly popular in Europe as they provide moisture, SPF protection, and sheer coverage alongside soothing and healing properties, which prevents the need for purchasing separate products. However, the European cosmetic industry is highly regulated by the governments in the region, and many European countries have banned the testing of cosmetics on animals. So, cosmetic companies are spending heavily on developing alternatives to animal testing to comply with the EU regulations.