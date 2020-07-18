Categories
Foosball Equipments Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Foosball Equipments

Global “Foosball Equipments Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Foosball Equipments in these regions. This report also studies the global Foosball Equipments market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Foosball Equipments:

  • Foosball, which is also known as table football or table soccer, is a table top game which is played by players turning rods fixed on top of a playing box and attached to miniature figures of players, in order to flick the ball and strike it towards the goal.

    Foosball Equipments Market Manufactures:

  • Bonzini
  • Garlando Sports & Leisure
  • Rene Pierre
  • Shelti
  • Tornado
  • Brunswick
  • Carrom Shop
  • KICK Foosball
  • Warrior Table Soccer

    Foosball Equipments Market Types:

  • Metal
  • Plastic
  • Wood

    Foosball Equipments Market Applications:

  • Sporting Goods Retails
  • Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
  • Online Retails

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Foosball Equipments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The sporting goods retailers segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Sporting goods retailers offer popular brands of foosball equipment and are, thus, attractive shopping destinations for the consumers in the market. Factors such as the availability of a variety of products at one location will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.
  • This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market. Associations and federations in these regions promote the sport, encourage more players to participate in the various championships and tournaments that are conducted nationally and worldwide, and spread awareness and develop the game of foosball. Additionally, factors such as increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and the emergence nuclear families have increased the demand for foosball equipment at home. Furthermore, the rise in the number of online stores is another factor that will contribute to an increase in the sales of foosball equipment in this region.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Foosball Equipments product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Foosball Equipments, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Foosball Equipments in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Foosball Equipments competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Foosball Equipments breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Foosball Equipments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Foosball Equipments sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

