Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Fiber Optic Cable is a cable containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable will be deployed.

The most prominent factor driving the fiber optic cables market growth is rapidly growing internet traffic worldwide. With increasing proliferation of mobile devices, number of internet users is on rapid rise since the past few years. As of March 2017, there were nearly 3.74 Bn internet users across the globe, resulting into higher requirement of internet bandwidth. The demand for unceasing bandwidth is yielding significant growth in the global fiber optic cables market. Fiber optic cable provides a constant, stable and fast internet connection that allows high speed data transfer with minimal interference. In recent past, it has become noticeable that fiber optic cables are rapidly replacing copper cables and other metal wires due to their wide range of advantages over electrical transmission.

Furthermore, increasing expenditure on network infrastructure development is another major factor pushing the demand for fiber optic cables. Considering the immense benefits of fiber optic cables, more number of network providers are shifting towards establishing optical networks. Advent of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to generate high demand for internet bandwidth in the following years. Thus, growing number of connected devices is expected to further support the market growth. However, high installation costs coupled with complex installation process of fiber optic cables acts as a restrain to the market. In addition, lack of industry standards have also hindered the demand for fiber optic cables in industrial environments as well as in subscriber networks.

The global Fiber Optic Cable Assembly market is valued at 1080 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1700 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Fiber Optic Cable Assembly.