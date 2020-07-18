Depth Camera Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Depth Camera Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Depth Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Depth Camera uses stereo vision to calculate depth. Depth camera consists of a pair of depth sensors, RGB sensor, and infrared projector.

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

ifm Electronic

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam

Microchip Technology

IFM Electronic GmbH

LMI Technologies

Fastree3D

SoftKinetic (Sony)

Teledyne

Depth Camera Market Types:

Structured-Light Camera

Stereo Vision Camera

Time-of-flight Camera

Depth Camera Market Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Robotics and Drone

Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

Entertainment

Security and Surveillance

Automobile

Scope of this Report:

The depth camera includes: New and advanced stereo depth algorithm for accurate depth perception and long range; dedicated color image signal processor for image adjustments and scaling color data; active infrared projector to illuminate objects to enhance the depth data.