Activewear Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Activewear Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Activewear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Activewear:

ActivewearÂ is a utility apparel, which enhances the performance of athletes during sports or fitness physical activities by improving the body movement as compared to regular clothes.

Adidas AG

Asics Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc.

Gap Inc.

Nike, Inc.

North Face, Inc.

Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation

Puma Se

Under Armour, Inc Activewear Market Types:

Polyester

Nylon

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Cotton

Others (Rayon and Lyocell) Activewear Market Applications:

Professionals

Professionals

Amateurs

This report focuses on the Activewear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Activewear is a utility clothing used for physical activities such as sports and fitness. It is used for optimum performance supported with comfort in sports activities. In addition, it is widely accepted by fitness enthusiasts and sports enthusiasts due to its physical activity boosting features such as enhanced grip, wicking function, adequate comfort.Â