Worldwide Analysis on Thyroid Test Market (2020-2025) -Global Trends and Analysis by Top Leaders

The global thyroid test market is expected to exhibit a strong 5.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report provides a comprehensive coverage of all the salient facts about the global thyroid test market, including a detailed analysis of the market’s leading drivers and restraints. Larger economic factors enabling and restraining the growth of the market are also profiled in the report. The major players operating in the global thyroid test market are also profiled in the report, including a detailed analysis of the major strategies used by players operating in the market, giving readers a clear idea about the competitive landscape of the thyroid test market.

Thyroid testing has become an important part of the healthcare sector in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of thyroid conditions. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle conditions conducive to the formation of thyroid disorders, such as obesity, has been a major driver for the prevalence of thyroid disorders around the world in the last few years. This has driven the demand for effective testing that can pre-emptively diagnose thyroid conditions and enable thyroid health in the long term. Increasing development in the medical devices industry has led to the development of effective thyroid testing that can identify thyroid conditions in their primacy. This is likely to be a major driver for the thyroid test market over the forecast period.

Thyroid tests include tests for checking the T4 and T3, the two hormones released by the thyroid gland. The volume and function of these two hormones is assessed in these tests, giving patients a clear picture of the function of the thyroid gland. The function of the thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) is also assessed in the test, which provides an accurate depiction of pituitary health.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global thyroid test market include Abbott, Kronus, Danaher, Qualigen, Roche, Autobio Diagnostics, Merck, Diasorin, Thermo Fisher, Biomerieux, and Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics.

Segmentation:

The global thyroid test market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region.

By type, the global thyroid test market is segmented into TSH tests, T4 tests, T3 tests, and others. TSH tests hold the largest share in the global thyroid test market and are likely to remain in the position over the forecast period due to the important role played by TSH in the regulation of the thyroid gland. TSH tests often clearly show what’s wrong with thyroid function and have thus become popular as a diagnostic tool against thyroid disorders.

By end use, the global thyroid test market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories and institutes. The hospitals segment holds the largest share in the global thyroid test market due to the high volume of thyroid tests carried out in hospitals.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is the largest regional market for thyroid tests due to the growing prevalence of thyroid conditions and growing awareness about the same. Lifestyle conditions such as obesity have become widely prevalent in North America, creating conditions that are conducive to the formation of thyroid disorders. This is likely to result in an increasing prevalence of thyroid disorders in North America in the coming years, leading to an increasing demand from the thyroid tests market. This is likely to drive the thyroid test market in North America in the coming years. Europe is also likely to be an important regional market for the global thyroid test market over the forecast period, as leading players in the global thyroid test market are present in Europe and are likely to make significant moves in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is likely to rapidly become an important region for the global thyroid test market due to the growing patient population in Asia Pacific and increasing awareness about thyroid diseases.

