Wood Furniture Market by Applications, Types, and New Technology | Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2020 – 2024

About Wood Furniture:

Wooden Furniture refers to furniture made of solid wood.

Major manufactures of Wood Furniture Industry:

IKEA

Ashley Furniture Industries

NITORI

Yihua Timber

Huafeng Furniture

Dorel Industries

Nobilia

Sauder Woodworking

Suofeiya

La-Z-Boy Inc.

Nolte Furniture

Hooker Furniture

QUANU

Man Wah Holdings

Natuzzi

Hülsta group

Markor

Kinnarps AB

Klaussner Furniture Industries

Doimo

Samson Holding

Sunon

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Solid Wood Furniture

Wood-based Panels Furniture

Miscellaneous Furniture Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Home Furniture

Office Furniture

Others Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Wood Furniture industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 7.06 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest revenue market, also the leader in the whole Wood Furniture industry.

China occupied 28.25% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America which respectively accounted for around 25.73% and 20.83% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of revenue market.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Wood Furniture producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.