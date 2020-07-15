Will COVID-19 trigger the Global Augmented Reality for Healthcare Market

Technological Impact

The world is facing an unanticipated change and many of the industries are experiencing thought provoking situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the AR in healthcare market. Increasing incursion of connected devices in the application of healthcare segment, booming investment in the AR, and increasing concern to reduce the healthcare related cost are driving the importance of AR in healthcare market. In addition, developments of AR application for vein visualization, reduction of workload of health professionals, and utilization of AR for interactive mechanism. During this coronavirus crisis situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the global augmented reality in healthcare market.Our report includes:

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global AR for healthcare market is projected to generate revenue of $1,918.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 25.5% in the forecast time from 2019 to 2026. The global market segmentation has been done on the basis of component, technology, end-user, and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts, increasing concern to reduce the work load of health professionals, vein visualization, and representation of interaction of advanced drugs in the human body are increasing adoption of AR in healthcare market.

Display Sensors Segment has Dominant Market Share

Based on component, the overall market is bifurcated into display sensors, input devices, and semiconductor components. Among these, semiconductors components segment dominated the market in the year 2018 and is expected to register for $926.2 million in 2026 with a CAGR of 24.3%. Increased adoption of display sensors in AR owing to its properties such as ease of handling and reduced cost are the factors responsible for the market growth. In addition, it is also utilized for helping mass accident causalities that give accurate location.

Wearable Segment Will Grow at a Significant Rate throughout the Forecast Years

On the basis of technology, the augmented reality in healthcare market is classified into wearable, vision-based, spatial, and mobile device-based. The market for mobile devices-based segment will witness to rise at a faster rate of 26.2% CAGR and is predicted to register for $502.1 million till the end of 2026. Wearable augmented devices are of different types such as glasses, smart-watches, headsets, lenses, and glass. These wearable dominated the market share owing to the improved clinical outcomes, improvement of live discussion through these devices during surgery, and requirement to minimize healthcare complexity. These factors will fuel the market size in the forecast time.

Healthcare Facility End-User Segment Will Grow at a Significant Rate throughout the Forecast Years

On the basis of end-user, the augmented reality in healthcare market is classified into research laboratories and healthcare facilities. The market for healthcare facilities segment will witness to rise at a faster rate of 26.4% CAGR and is predicted to register for $386.6 million till the end of 2026. Increasing utilization of AR in healthcare segment for vein visualization and decreasing the fear of patients during blood requirement or injection. These factors are responsible for the positive impact of AR in healthcare facility segment during the forecast period of time.

Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

North America market has dominated the global market share, and is estimated to reach up to $814.9 million till 2026. This dominance is attributed due to the increased adoption of AR technologies by various healthcare facilities, increased technological advancements, and rise in the research and development activities to broaden the application of AR in healthcare segment. Europe region will witness a remarkable growth rate for AR market in healthcare that is projected to generate revenue of $622.6 million by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 26.2%.

The most prominent players in the global augmented reality in healthcare market are Google, Microsoft, Mindmaze, Firsthand Technologies, Medical Realities, Atheer, Augmedix, Oculus, Intuitive Surgical, CAE Healthcare, and others.

