Video Surveillance Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2027 and Key Players HKVISION, Ltd., Bosch Security System, Honeywell Security Group, Dahua Technology, FLIR, Panasonic, Avigilon

Digital video surveillance systems can be used for nearly any environment owing to increase in adoption of advanced surveillance by the government sector, manufacturers have realized the need for optimum IP surveillance systems. There has been an increase in the demand for security applications such as video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, transportation infrastructure, corporate houses, educational institutes, public places, buildings, and others.

The key players profiled in the report include HKVISION, Ltd., Bosch Security System, Honeywell Security Group, Dahua Technology, FLIR, Panasonic, Avigilon, Axis Communication, Infinova, and Pelco.

IP cameras are the newest and most advanced surveillance cameras in the market. Although both analog and IP surveillance cameras serve the same purpose of transmitting signals, IP cameras can use hubs, switches, and routers to have expanded range for surveillance. The network is safe from interference with IP-based cameras. In addition, they have an inbuilt encryption to ensure the security of signals during transmission. IP cameras are enabled with the capability to incorporate three to four cameras in one to cover wide area or range in just one shot. In addition, these cameras provide encrypted videos, which are authenticated to provide seamless and secure transmission of the files.

Rise in need of safety in high-risk areas, surge in transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras, and integration of Internet of Things boost the growth of the global video surveillance market. However, factors such as high investment cost and lack of professional expertise in handling IP cameras, hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in trends toward development of smart cities is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The video surveillance market is segmented into system type, component, application, enterprise type, customer type, and region. By system type, the market is analyzed across analog surveillance, IP surveillance, and hybrid surveillance. By component, it is divided into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into camera, monitor, storage, and accessories. In addition, the software segment is bifurcated into video analytics and video management software. On the basis of application, the market is divided into commercial, military & defense, infrastructure, residential, and others. On the basis of enterprise type, the market is analyzed across small scale enterprise, medium scale enterprise, and large scale enterprise. By customer type, the market is bifurcated B2B and B2C. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

