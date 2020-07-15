Tremendous Business Growth of Footwear Sole Material Market By 2026 |Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Cellular Mouldings, Coim Group, Covestro AG

Global market research analysis brings a vast market place clearly into focus. This Footwear Sole Material Market report comprehensively analyzes the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various corners. Not to mention, to do well in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very central role by offering important and consequential market insights for the business. The report also leads to change the view of the global face of the Chemical and Materials industry. It also conducts wide-ranging study about different market segments and regions. Additionally, key players, major collaborations, merger, acquisitions, trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in the Footwear Sole Material Market report.

Global Footwear Sole Material Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.21 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 24.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Sole is the part of the shoe that comes in direct contact with the ground. They are made from the different materials like polyurethane, leather, natural rubber, PVC etc. depending upon the style and purpose of the shoe. There are different types of footwear like boots, shoes, sneakers etc. which are made from different materials like leather, rubber, plastics etc. PVC is the one of the most common material used sole because it is alternative of leather in formal shoes and in terms of durability and abrasion resistance PU is the best material.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in footwear sole material market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Cellular Mouldings, Coim Group, Covestro AG, Dowdupont, Era Polymers Pty Limited, Headway Group, Huntsman International LLC, INOAC CORPORATION, Kasodur, Lanxess, The Lubrizol Corporation, Manali Petrochemical Limited, Perstorp Holding AB, Rogers Corporation, Trelleborg AB, VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Braskem.

Global Footwear Sole Material Market Trends:

Global Footwear Sole Material Market By Material (Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride (PUC), Thermoplastic Rubber (TPR), Polyurethane (PU), Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Vulcanised Rubber, Leather)

Sole Component (Midsole, Insole, Outsole), Product (Athletic, Non- Athletic)

End-User (Men, Women, Children)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

