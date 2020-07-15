The Incredible Growth of Acoustic Camera Market by Top Key Vendors Like GFAI Tech GmbH, Bruel & Kjaer, CAE Sofwtare & Systems, Siemens PLM Software (Siemens AG), Signal Interface Group

Acoustic camera is used to detect, locate, identify, and categorize the sound source. It collects signals simultaneously and process it to represent the location of the sound source. Acoustic camera consists of a microphone array from which signals are collected and processed simultaneously to form an image of the location of the sound source. These cameras are being increasingly utilized to combat noise pollution in metropolitan cities. In addition, these cameras are also being used in mapping rocks and for identifying faults in machinery and mechanical parts.

The key players profiled in the report include GFAI Tech GmbH, Bruel & Kjaer, CAE Sofwtare & Systems, Siemens PLM Software (Siemens AG), Signal Interface Group, Inc., Norsonic AS., Sorama, ZIEGLER-Instruments, Microflown, and Polytec GmbH.

A wide range of noise sources can be tested using acoustic cameras. For instance, Ventac, a company based in Ireland uses acoustic cameras to test passenger vehicles, industrial vehicles, heavy machinery, and electronic equipment. This enhanced technology allows users among various industry vertical to conduct detailed noise source identification analysis, providing targeted solutions for noise problems.

The factors such as maintenance optimization by various industries to ensure safety and efficient performance of the machines, increase in usage of acoustic cameras in oil & gas and power generation projects, and stringent safety government regulations drive the growth of the acoustic camera market globally. However, high manufacturing and maintenance cost of acoustic cameras hampers the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, increase in use of advance NDT equipment offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the acoustic camera market globally.

The global acoustic camera market is segmented on the basis of array type, measurement type, application, end use, and region. By array, the market is analyzed across 2D and 3D. By measurement type, the market is bifurcated into far field and near field. By application, the market is studied across noise source detection, leak detection, and others. By end use, the market is divided into industrial, aerospace & defense, infrastructure, energy & power, automotive, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.

