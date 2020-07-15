Sports – Energy Drinks Market 2020-2026 Advance Study Focusing On Market Analysis- PepsiCo, Inc.,  The Coca-Cola Company, Rockstar Inc, Abbott, Acrtic

Data Bridge Market Research has provides the Qualitative and informative knowledge by adding titled “Sports – Energy Drinks Market by By Product Type (Sports Drink, Energy Drink),, Application (Before Exercise, During Exercise, Recovery), Consumption Time (before 11 am, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-8 pm, post 8 pm), Ingredients (Carbohydrates, Electrolytes, Flavor, Preservatives, Others), Distribution Channel (Store-based Retailers, Non-Store Retailing) Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2027”. Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market is valued at an estimated USD 32.00 billion in 2018, and this value is projected to rise to USD 78.10 billion by 2026, undergoing with a CAGR of 11.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The factors responsible for this growth in the market value are rise in consumption of sports and energy drinks in the various developing regions.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Red Bull Monster Energy Company, T.C. Pharma tsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Rockstar Inc, Abbott, Acrtic, Beverage Company International INC, Britvic PLC, Champion Performance, AJE, Cloud 9 Energy Drink Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd, D’Angelo Brands Inc, Frucor Suntory, The Kraft Heinz Company, Big Red, AriZona, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Living Essentials Marketing, LLC are few among others.

Sports & energy drinks are majorly consumed by athletes for hydration. Sports drinks provide a proper balance of carbohydrates, electrolytes and other vitamins to the body. They are consumed to increase performance and endurance. Energy drinks are consumed to improve mental concentration, memory improvement and to reduce fatigue. The sports and energy drinks are marketed at various platforms such as extreme sports events, rock concerts and motor sport races to enhance their customer base. With Increased campaigns, sports and energy drinks are no longer niche products, but have now been transitioned to one of the fastest growing product globally.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness of sports & energy drinks has catered to increased purchase by consumers. Consumers are now more aware of the benefits and availability, and readily purchase such drinks.

Increased campaigns by key players to promote energy drinks for tapping customers other than athletes have contributed to the steady growth in the market. Now, the myth that sports and energy drinks are to be consumed only by athletes and sportspersons has been broken, and it is now believed that it can be consumed by the layman.

Innovative products with wide range of flavors are introduced to cater to different tastes and preferences of consumers. This has made it possible to attract a wide base of customers.

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory frameworks act as a restraint which hampers the sale of sports and energy drinks will act as a restrain for the market.

Health risks associated with the consumption of sports & energy drinks prevents people from consuming such drinks as it can have an adverse effect on their health. .

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports – Energy Drinks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

By Product Type Sports Drink Energy Drink

By Application Before Exercise During Exercise Recovery

By Consumption time Before 11 am 11-2 pm 2-5 pm 5-8 pm Post 8 pm

By Ingredients Carbohydrates Electrolytes Flavor Preservatives Others

By Distribution Channel Store-based Retailers Non-Store Retailing



In October 2018, Zydus Wellness has acquired Heinz India Business, and It will now own brands like Complan, Glucon-D. It would bring the brands like Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil and Sampriti Ghee in its Ghee. Glucon D, is the leader of the drinks segment in India. With the acquisition, Zydus Wellness would continue to be a leading player in the wellness domain. It would lever the strengths of the legacy brands and its capabilities to merge science and innovation, driving value for consumers and stakeholders.

In June 2018, All Market Inc. (AMI), the parent company of coconut water maker Vita Coco, acquires Runa, an organic energy drink brand made with the guayusa leaf (a plant which is native to the Amazon Rainforest). AMI with this acquisition has entered into the natural energy drinks market. This is a huge opportunity for Runa that’s working well in natural [retail] and that can be slightly repositioned and developed really well in conventional channels, increasing the sale of its natural energy drinks globally.

Table of Contents

1 Sports – Energy Drinks Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Sports – Energy Drinks Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Sports – Energy Drinks Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Sports – Energy Drinks Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Sports – Energy Drinks Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Sports – Energy Drinks Market Size by Regions

5 North America Sports – Energy Drinks Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Sports – Energy Drinks Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Sports – Energy Drinks Revenue by Countries

8 South America Sports – Energy Drinks Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Sports – Energy Drinks by Countries

10 Global Sports – Energy Drinks Market Segment by Type

11 Global Sports – Energy Drinks Market Segment by Application

12 Global Sports – Energy Drinks Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

