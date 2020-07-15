Snus Market Segmentation, Manufacturing Cost Analysis including Key Raw Materials, Price Trend, Key Suppliers and Forecast 2024

Global Snus Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Snus is a moist powder tobacco product originating from a variant of dry snuff in early 18th-century Sweden. It is placed under the upper lip for extended periods. Snus is not fermented and contains no added sweeteners. Although used similarly to American dipping tobacco, snus does not typically result in the need for spitting and, unlike naswar, snus is steam-pasteurized.

The snus market is concentrated; the revenue of top six manufacturers accounts about 95% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Sweden.

Swedish Match is the largest production manufacturer, its production revenue of global market exceeds 54% in 2016.The next is ITG and RAI.

The worldwide market for Snus is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.0% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

