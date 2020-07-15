Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market 2020 – Industry Growth Demand, Top Players, Key Application, and Forecast to 2026 BASF SE; Royal Dutch Shell; Clariant; Heraeus Holding; CATALER CORPORATION; Ecocat India Pvt. Ltd

Global platinum automotive catalyst market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high levels of production and manufacturing of vehicles and effectivity of these products to restrict/control the emissions of toxic gases from the vehicles.

Few of the major competitors currently working in platinum automotive catalyst market are INTERKAT Catalyst GmbH; Johnson Matthey; CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc.; BASF SE; Royal Dutch Shell; Clariant; Heraeus Holding; CATALER CORPORATION; Ecocat India Pvt. Ltd.; DEC; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; Tenneco Inc.; Umicore; Cummins Inc.; Eberspächer; N.E. CHEMCAT; SINOCATA; IBIDEN; BOSAL and Klarius Products Ltd.

This report studies Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Automotive catalysts are combination of certain chemicals, metals and ceramics which are formulated into certain shapes/structures. This product is installed in the exhaust systems of the vehicles specifically inside the exhaust line situated between the engine and silencer. These catalysts restrict or control the harmful emissions from the vehicle by converting the toxic gases into less harmful gases.

Increasing costs of palladium metal that is majorly utilized as an automotive catalysts due to which the rise in adoption of platinum is forecasted; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Presence and applications of certain environmental regulations posed by the authorities regarding the emissions of automotive is expected to drive the growth of the market

Innovations and advancements in the technologies of automotive catalysts such as nanotechnology in catalytic converters; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Rising adoption and preference of electric vehicles that do not require the usage of automotive catalysts is expected to restrain the growth of the market

High levels of costs associated with platinum-based automotive catalysts is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

