Photovoltaic Materials Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2026 Kaneka Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Primary objectives of this Photovoltaic Materials Market research study can be mentioned as; to determine the market potential and the concentration of the manufacturing market segment, find the best avenues for access to the manufacturing market segment. The report contains insights into the current opportunities and challenges as well as relevant analysis of emergent technologies.

This large scale Photovoltaic Materials Market research document acts as an essential resource for evaluating the trends affecting the industry, assessing market opportunities, benchmarking performance among market leaders, and developing realistic, effective strategies for maximum short- and long-term growth among other key companies. It examines market challenge and opportunities including markets priorities and concerns as well as motivators and de-motivators.

Global Photovoltaic Materials is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 17.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 40.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding clean energy and initiatives taken by the government for renewable energy sources.

Market Definition: Global Photovoltaic Materials Market

Photovoltaics can be defined as the process of conversion of light into electricity with the help of semiconductor materials present in the photovoltaic cells that are present in the solar panels. These panels are required for the utilization of solar energy and these panels can be mounted on a number of surfaces as per the availability of space. The materials included in the production of these solar cells in the panels can be defined as photovoltaic materials.

Market Drivers:

Concerns regarding the environment and clean energy awareness are few of the factors that are expected to drive the market growth

Government initiatives and programs to promote renewable energy and its market share in the company is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost and requirements of a number of other resources for the installation of solar cells is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

High set-up cost and entry barriers for the manufacturers is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Photovoltaic Materials Market

By Materials Polycrystalline Silicon Monocrystalline Silicon Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) Cadmium Telluride Others

Product Front Sheet Encapsulant Back Sheet Others

By Application Residential Non-Residential Utility



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Vikram Solar Limited announced the establishment and inauguration of a corporate office in Gurugram, Haryana, India. This expansion is aimed at expanding the customer base and expanding its customer share in the northern part of India.

In December 2017, Duke Energy Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of REC Solar, with the acquisition enabling the companies to better serve the customer base and expand their market share due to the expertise of both the companies in the renewable energy business.

Competitive Analysis: Global Photovoltaic Materials Market

Global photovoltaic materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of photovoltaic materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Photovoltaic Materials Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the photovoltaic materials market are Kaneka Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, DuPont, American Elements, 1366 Technologies, Merck KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Coveme, Targray, Novaled GmbH, Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO.LTD., Wacker Chemie AG, ARMOR, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., Vikram Solar Limited, Conergy, Panasonic Corporation, SHARP CORPORATION, First Solar, Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Jingao Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Hanwha Q CELLS, Renesola, Yingli Solar, Duke Energy Corporation, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited, and RISEN ENERGY CO. LTD.

