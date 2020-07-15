Organic Seed Market New Development, Rising Trends and Demand Growth 2020 to 2025

Global Organic Seed Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Organic Seed market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Organic Seed market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The organic seed market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.7%, over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Global Organic Seed market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Vitalis Organic Seeds, Seeds of Change Inc., Seed Savers Exchange, Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Wild Garden Seeds, Fedco Seeds, Fleuren, Maas Plant, HILD Samen, Navdanya, Arnica Kwekerij, High Mowing Organic Seeds, De Bolster, Territorial Seed Company among others.

Scope of the Report:

Organic seed produced by following the guidelines established, which prohibits the use of synthetic products or chemical. Conventional production of seeds including the use of chemical herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and fertilizers. However, organic seeds are produced using biological fertilizers, organic fertilizers, and bio pesticides, the less impact on the environment as well chemistry, one of the most compelling reason among consumers to choose organic products over conventional products.

The growing demand for organic products, amid increasing dietary concerns and a change in consumer spending patterns, has led to a significant increase in the production of organic crops all over the world. This has enhanced the demand for organic seeds. However, the cost of seeds is becoming a significant economic barrier for farmers in a few countries, which is influencing them to choose conventional seeds over organically produced seeds.

Key Market Trends:

Rapidly Expanding Market for Organic Vegetable Seeds

According to the International Trade Statistics (ITS), the average organic vegetable seed production increased by 22.7%, from 2015 to 2016, in countries, like Mexico, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and India. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) estimated the total area under organic vegetable production to be 0.8% of the total area, of the overall vegetable production, globally, in 2018. The countries with the highest organic vegetable seed production are Mexico, the United States, China, Poland, and Egypt. Organic seed accessibility, lack of awareness regarding the benefits associated with organic seeds, and higher prices are a few of the challenges faced by consumer groups all over the world. However, on the upside, increasing consumption of organic vegetables, by consumers, is driving the organic vegetable seed market, which is expanding at a rapid pace. Some of the major global players for organic vegetable seed sources are – Vitalis Organic Seeds, Seeds of Change, Wild Garden Seeds, Fedco Seeds Inc., and Tamar Organics, among others.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

