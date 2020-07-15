Nigeria Cassava Starch Market Size Research Report 2020-2027 |Nsmfoodslimited, Matna Foods LTD, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, ADM and Tate & Lyle

Data Bridge Market Research has provides the Qualitative and informative knowledge by adding titled “Nigeria Cassava Starch Market by By type (Starch Hydrolysate, Native Starch, Modified starch), Form (Dry, Liquid), Grade (Food, Industrial, Feed), Function (Texturizing, Binding/Adhesion, Gelling, Stabilizing, Thickening, Moisture-Retention, Film Forming Agents, Sizing, Coating), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial) Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2027”. I Cassava starch market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 118.81 million by 2027. High production of cassava crop owing to supporting weather condition and increasing industrialisation is driving the market growth.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Nsmfoodslimited, Matna Foods LTD, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, ADM and Tate & Lyle among other domestic and global players.

Increasing production of cassava and imposed restriction on cassava starch import in Nigeria is making country a rich source for cassava starch raw material. High availability of the cassava at lower price is increasing its consumption in Nigerian market as well as export in other countries which in result is driving the overall market growth.

The increasing production of cassava crops such as it witnessed growth of 7.7 percent in 2017 over previous year 2016 is augmenting the market growth. The growing production of cassava crops required for starch production in Nigeria is attracting the major investments in market from foreign as well as domestic investors.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

On the basis of type of starch, the market is segmented into starch hydrolysate, native starch and modified starch. Starch hydrolysate segment is dominating the market as cassava offers high hydrolysis rate over other crop like corn, potato and others. Cassava starch is organic source of rich carbon supply in food application and new trend of organic food is further accelerating the growth of hydrolysate cassava starch market.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into dry and liquid. Dry segment is dominating the market due to less expense on powder form for storage and transpiration operation as compared to liquid which is driving the segment growth.

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into food, industrial and feed. The food industry is dominating the market owing to increased consumption of cassava starch in food products. The Nigerian government enforced restriction on cassava starch import to promote the local manufacturing of cassava starch which is augmenting the market growth. The agriculture sector is growing at tremendous rate in Nigeria while for industrialisation government is taking initiative which will help sector to grow in future.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into texturizing, binding/adhesion, gelling, stabilizing, thickening, moisture- retention, film forming agents, sizing and coating. The texturizing is the dominating segment as cassava starch is majorly used in the food and beverages industry to improve the texture of the food products or beverages. As the cassava starch is majorly used in the food industry in Nigeria the major function of starch is to improve the texture of food to create impression on customer mind.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverages and industrial. Food and beverages segment is dominating the market owing to high consumption in food and beverages products’ application to improve the taste. The demand of cassava starches in food and beverages products is higher due to enhanced taste offered by the cassava starch with added proteins.

In November 2019, Henan Doing Mechanical Equipment Co.,Ltd showcased their cassava processing machines in the China Commodities Expo-Nigeria 2019 conducted at Lagos, Nigeria. The company introduced new production technology, new design cassava processing machines and other product offering. Company is expanding their business in Nigeria owing to increased demand of cassava starch in Nigeria market.

In July 2018, ADM introduced new tapioca starches and tapioca maltodextrin ingredients by partnering with Vedan International Limited. The tapioca starches get derived from the cassava starches produced to meet the demand of customers preferring plant-based starches. Company strengthened their product portfolio which helped them to increase customer base having requirement of plant-based starches.

This NIGERIA CASSAVA STARCH market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

