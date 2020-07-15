New Research Analysis: Global Payment Gateway Market 2020 With COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities and Future Outlook 2026 Paypal Holdings Inc., Amazon Pay (Amazon.Com Inc.), Adyen N.V, Skrill Limited, Payu Group, Payza Ingenico Group

Payment Gateway Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.43% over the period 2018 – 2023. The scope of the report is limited to type such as hosted and non-hosted, by enterprise size including small and medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise, and by end-user including vertical travel, retail, BFSI, media & entertainment, and others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of payment gateway in accordance with the diverse application and future prospect of the same.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Paypal Holdings Inc., Amazon Pay (Amazon.Com Inc.), Adyen N.V, Skrill Limited, Payu Group, Payza Ingenico Group, Alipay.Com Co Ltd., Payoneer Inc, Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd., Verifone Holdings Inc., Bitpay Inc., And Wepay Inc

Industry Insights-

The payment method has evolved drastically at a dizzying pace since last few years from token system to cash pooling and cashless payments. A payment gateway allows any businesses, such as brick and mortar or online retailing to collect money through the customer preferred bank without compromising on sensitive data. The integration of payment gateway has become one of the most critical aspects of any businesses in every industry. In addition, the increasing online transaction is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in India, the number of mobile payment transaction increased to about 6.9 billion in 2017 from 2.9 billion in 2016. This is expected to ascend the utilization of payment gateways by diverse businesses in the country and create new avenues for the industry players to enter the market, thereby, having a positive impact on the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the ability to perform a specific set of tasks and automate the whole transaction process.

Market Scenario

Rapidly Increasing Internet Penetration

Notably, the increasing number of internet users, coupled with government initiatives towards digitization is compelling the users to perform an online transaction, which is likely to have a positive impact on the market payment gateway market. Globally, the number of internet users witnessed a growth of about 35% from 2013 to 2017, which further is expected to increase, owing to the introduction of 5G high-speed internet technology. Countries, such as China are expanding their internet connectivity in the rural areas rapidly to increase the internet penetration, which may have a significant positive impact on the payment gateway providers.

Key Developments in the Market

July 2018: Alipay expanded its payment service in London, owing to gaining acceptance and a major tourist destination. This is expected to fuel the expansion of the companys global footprint and bring a high influx of revenue

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Payment Gateway Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

