Nanoelectromechanical Systems Nems Market Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2026 JBC S.L, Electron Microscopy Sciences, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Nanocyl SA

Global nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 26.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing nanotechnology applications for consumer electronics is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market

Nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) are the electromechanical devices which has dimension from 100 to a few nanometers. These devices have fundamental frequencies in microwave range (∼100 GHz). This product has its usage in various applications such as sensing, displays, portable power generation, energy harvesting, drug delivery and imaging. Increase in demand for this product in various applications such as, energy harvesting, drug delivery, imaging and others due to its better result.

Market Drivers:

Prevailing demand of nanoelectromechanical systems mainly from the end user industry including consumer electronics and medical acts as a market driver

Impending need of device miniaturization is augmenting the growth of market

Integration of sensors in devices such as mobiles and other devices is driving the growth of this market

Several technological advances in the nano surgical instruments will also spur the market growth

Market Restraints:

High prices of nanoscale components and nano-materials will restrict the growth of the market

Lacking standardized process and mass manufacturing techniques is another factor impeding the growth of this market

Factors like environment concern and health hazard can also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market

By Products

Nano-Tweezers

Nano-Cantilevers

Nano-Switches

Nano-Accelerometers

Nano-Fluidic Modules

By Technology

Silicon on Insulator Technology (SOI)

LIGA (Lithography Electroplating and Molding

Micromachining

Others

By Component

Nanotubes

Nanofilms

Nanowires

By Materials

Graphene

ZnO

SiC

GaN

SiO2

Others

By Application

STM/AFM

Sensing & Control Applications

Gas/Flow Sensor

Tools and Equipment Application

Others

Key Development in the Market:

In December 2017, a team of researchers with the help of graphene had developed small electronic tweezers at University of Minnesota in the US. This graphene tweezers is made up by producing sandwich structure in which a thin insulating material such as hafnium dioxide is inserted between a graphene on one side and metal electrode on the other side. This graphene is used widely in semiconductor industry which helps to commercialize such devices in the near future

Competitive Analysis

Global nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) market are JBC S.L, Electron Microscopy Sciences, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Nanocyl SA., Aeotec Limited, Applied nanotools Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bruker Nano Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., Glonatech, Carbon Nanotubes Plus, Merck KGaA, SUN INNOVATIONS, INC., Raymor Industries Inc., Nanoshell Company, CNano Technology Limited among others.