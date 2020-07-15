Multi Domain Controller Market 2020-2026: Demand, Industry Overview, Segments and Competition ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Faurecia

Global multi domain controller market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.25 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in demand and production of self-driving/autonomous vehicles.

Key Market Competitors: Global Multi Domain Controller Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the multi domain controller market are Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv, Panasonic Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Autoliv Inc, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., HARMAN International, NXP Semiconductors, Hitachi Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, DENSO CORPORATION, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Broadcom, Microchip Technology Inc., Xilinx Inc., Melexis, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Vector Informatik GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Maxim Integrated, ON Semiconductor, Valeo, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, Cisco, and Analog Devices Inc.

This report studies Global Multi Domain Controller Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Conducts Overall Global Multi Domain Controller Market Segmentation: Global Multi Domain Controller Market, By Vehicle Type (HCV, LCV, Passenger Cars), Application (ADAS & Safety, Body & Comfort, Cockpit Electronics), Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV, ICE), Bus Systems (CAN & CAN FD, Ethernet, Flexray, LIN), Bit Size (32-Bit, 64-Bit, 128-Bit), Level of Autonomy (Autonomous Vehicles, Semi-Autonomous Vehicles), Operating System (QNX, AGL, Android), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Multi Domain Controller Market

Multi domain controller can be defined as the server or control system that takes over a number of processors and handles all the other processors that are implemented in the vehicles. The multi domain controller handles all the automotive applications and the user of the vehicle is granted access to the primary domain control, where they can monitor and control all of the functions of the vehicles.

Market Drivers:

Rise in regulations regarding the safety of vehicle from the authorities is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in the autonomous vehicle popularity and growth of the vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of technically skilled professionals for the integration and application of communication linking

Issues in complexities related to communication integration at the manufacturing stage

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Multi Domain Controller Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Continental AG announced the development of an environment model for the environmental capturing using sensors. This model is expected to be applied on commercial vehicles and is expected to be a main requirement for the implementation of automated driving function in vehicles.

In June 2018, Visteon Corporation and ZongMu Technology Co. Ltd., announced the establishment of a cooperation agreement for the development of Level-3 and above autonomous driving solutions.

Competitive Analysis: Global Multi Domain Controller Market

Global multi domain controller market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of multi domain controller market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

