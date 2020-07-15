Luxury Watch Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | RADO WATCH CO. LTD.; Rolex; Burberry; OMEGA SA; Festina; LVMH; Richemont

Data Bridge Market Research has provides the Qualitative and informative knowledge by adding titled “Luxury Watch Market by By Product Type (Mechanical Quartz, Chronograph, Automatic, Others), Gender Type (Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail, E-Commerce) Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2027”. Global Luxury Watch Market is expected to grow with a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovative marketing through online channels which has affected the thinking and preferences of consumers.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- RADO WATCH CO. LTD.; Rolex; Burberry; OMEGA SA; Festina; LVMH; Richemont; KERING; The Swatch Group Ltd; Fossil Group; Seiko Watch Corporation; Chopard; PATEK PHILIPPE SA; Breitling SA; Audemars Piguet and Bulgari.

Luxury watch can be defined as an exclusive high-end watch that has enhanced quality of products and pristine methods utilized in the production process for the same. Innovative methods of marketing in combination with advanced products offered by the manufacturers have resulted in the high demand for the product. These watches are simply an upgradation over the traditional conventional watches, with advanced features and characteristics which results in its high price.

The Luxury Watch is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is By Product Type (Mechanical Quartz, Chronograph, Automatic, Others), Gender Type (Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail, E-Commerce)

Market Drivers:

Rising innovations and advancements resulting in combination of traditional style and modern technology in watches has resulted in increased adoption for the product; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Adoption of the products as a status symbol and fashion statement which has been a result of rising levels of disposable income is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of counterfeit products in the market is a factor that is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing levels of prices for the product which has been a result of rise in prices of raw materials and increase in cost of the production process; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

By Product Type Mechanical Quartz Chronograph Automatic Others

By Gender Type Men Women

By Distribution Channel Direct Retail E-Commerce



In January 2019, Audemars Piguet announced the launch of their luxury watch collection under the name “11:59” collection, with a variety of watch operations and moving technique.

In May 2018, Richemont announced the launch of their new sustainable brand “Baume”. The brand inclusive of unisex affordable, sustainable watches.

Global luxury watch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of luxury watch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

1 Luxury Watch Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Luxury Watch Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Luxury Watch Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Luxury Watch Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Luxury Watch Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Luxury Watch Market Size by Regions

5 North America Luxury Watch Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Luxury Watch Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Luxury Watch Revenue by Countries

8 South America Luxury Watch Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Luxury Watch by Countries

10 Global Luxury Watch Market Segment by Type

11 Global Luxury Watch Market Segment by Application

12 Global Luxury Watch Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

