Juice Concentrates Market (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) research report Data Highlighting Major Vendors- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; SunOpta; Diana Group; Döhler

Global juice concentrates market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing disposable income and rising popularity of non- alcoholic drinks are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Archer Daniels Midland Company; Ingredion Incorporated; AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; SunOpta; Diana Group; Döhler; SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients; Kanegrade Ltd.; Northwest Naturals.; Welch’s; Shimlahills.; LemonConcentrate S.L.; NAM VIET F&B; Iprona AG; Sunmet Juice Company; California Concentrate; W. KÜNDIG & CIE AG; Jns Commodities & Specialities Private Limited.; NationalRaisin Company; Himalayan Food Park.; among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Juice concentrates are fruit and vegetable juice from which most of the water has been removed. They are more affordable as compared to the normal juices. Removing water reduces bacterial growth which increases the shelf life of the product. To concentrate juice, whole fruit is thoroughly washed, rinsed, and squashed or mixed to make a pulp. Then the water is evaporated and extracted. They are very beneficial as they are rich in nutrients, and enhance skin health.

The Juice Concentrates is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is By Type (Fruit Juice Concentrates, Vegetable Juice Concentrates), Application (Beverages, Bakery Products, Confectionary, Jams & Spreads, Beverages, Dairy, Sauces & Soups), Ingredients (Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates, Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates), Form (Clear Concentrates, Powdered Concentrate, Frozen Concentrate)

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for convenience food & beverage products will drive the market growth

Increasing health consciousness among population will accelerate the market

Changing consumer preference in food habits will also enhance the market growth

Rising popularity of natural sweeteners will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising demand for NFC juices will restrain the market growth

Juice concentrates contain fructose which can cause harmful effects to the body; this factor will also hamper the market growth

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Juice Concentrates are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type

Fruit Juice Concentrates Orange Apple Pineapple Red Grape Berries Other Citrus Fruit Juice Concentrate Others Fruit Juice Concentrate

Vegetable Juice Concentrates Carrot Cucumber Tomato Onion & Garlic Other Vegetable Juice Concentrates



By Application

Beverages

Bakery Products

Confectionary

Jams & Spreads

Beverages

Dairy

Sauces & Soups

By Ingredients

Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates

Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates

By Form

Clear Concentrates

Powdered Concentrate

Frozen Concentrate

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Research strategies and tools used-:

In April 2019, ITC Limited announced the launch of their three new variants of B Natural juice. These new variants consist of Himalayan Mixed Fruit, Dakshin Pink Guava, and Ratnagiri Alphonso. This launch will help them to increase their share in the juices and fruit beverages segment and will strengthen their position

In April 2017, ITC Limited announced the launch of their B Natural range of fruit beverages B Natural 100% Pomegranate Juice. This new juice is produced directly from the pulp and contains no added sugar and preservatives. This launch will help the company to provide customer with healthy and nutritious products

Table of Contents

1 Juice Concentrates Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Juice Concentrates Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Juice Concentrates Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Juice Concentrates Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Juice Concentrates Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Juice Concentrates Market Size by Regions

5 North America Juice Concentrates Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Juice Concentrates Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Juice Concentrates Revenue by Countries

8 South America Juice Concentrates Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Juice Concentrates by Countries

10 Global Juice Concentrates Market Segment by Type

11 Global Juice Concentrates Market Segment by Application

12 Global Juice Concentrates Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

