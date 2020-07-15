Gold Nanoparticles Market Research Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gold Nanoparticle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global gold nanoparticle market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Gold nanoparticles are particles of gold with a diameter of 1 to 100 nanometers (nm) that are used in biomedical and biotechnological sciences for their large surface area and bio-inertness. They have high electron conductivity, stability, and solubility, and are available in the form of nanospheres, nanocages, nanorods, nanoshells, nanocubes and nanoclusters.

Market Trends:

The growing use of gold nanoparticles in the medical industry is the primary factor driving the market. These nanoparticles are utilized as optical imaging probes that detect biomarkers of various diseases, as well as in imaging procedures like positron emission tomography (PET), computed tomography (CT) and ultrasounds. Apart from this, the increasing use of nanoparticles in dentistry due to their intrinsic properties, like excellent absorption with less interference from bones and tissues, high scattering ability, and strong optoacoustic signals, has also provided a boost to the market. Furthermore, gold nanoparticles are widely used in the electronics industry to produce inks used in microchips, hard disks, and storage devices. Moreover, the rising expenditure on research and development (R&D) activities for developing injectable plant plastids to enhance biosynthesis are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Type:

Water Soluble

Oil Soluble

Others

Breakup by Application:

Imaging

Targeted Drug Delivery

Sensors

In Vitro Diagnostics

Probes

Catalysis

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Electronics

Healthcare

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies, BBI Solutions, Cline Scientific, Cytodiagnostics, Expedeon, Goldsol, Meliorum Technologies, Merck Group, Metalor Technologies International , Nanocomposix, NanoHybrids, Nanopartz, Sigma-Aldrich, Solaris Nanosciences Corporation, Tanaka Kikinzoku, etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

