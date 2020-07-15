Global Spectacles Market to Reach USD 141.54 Billion by 2026

The global spectacles market is projected to reach USD 141.54 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Spectacles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles Frames and Spectacle Lenses), By Modality (Prescription and Over-the-counter) By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Ophthalmic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 91.56 billion in 2018. However, it is expected to gain momentum from the rising prevalence of ocular disorders, such as myopia, hypermetropia, and astigmatism.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this [Market].

For More Information : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/spectacles-market-101953

High Demand for Trendy Spectacles Worldwide to Fuel Growth

In the developed nations, namely, the U.K., Italy, France, and the U.S., premium quality spectacle frames have started becoming a major fashion statement. The demand for trendy eyewear is also gradually increasing in the emerging nations on account of rising disposable income. Besides, there is a reduction in the rate of contact lens usage. The masses are inclining rapidly towards spectacles. Apart from that, several companies present in the market are adopting smart business strategies. All these factors are anticipated to boost the spectacles market growth during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate: Increasing Acceptance of Vision Care Products Will Favor Growth

In terms of region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst them, North America had generated USD 27.59 billion spectacles market share in 2018 and is likely to retain its dominant position in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing preference for premium eye care products, rising acceptance of vision care products, and surging awareness programs regarding various types of ocular disorders. Additionally, the region houses populaces with high disposable income that can afford to purchase high-quality frames.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand ,would follow the footsteps of North America and remain in the second position during the forthcoming period. It is likely to occur because of the rising geriatric population in countries, namely China and Japan. Coupled with this, the increasing prevalence of vision refractive errors and up surging affordability of vision care products are expected to augment growth in this region.

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights :

Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market , Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2026

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market Size to Touch USD 1,375.6 Million by 2026; Increasing Number of Medical Professionals to Stimulate Growth