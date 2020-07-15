Elevator Market Global Trends, Industry Growth And Top Company Profiles | Otis Elevator Company; KONE Corporation; Schindler; FUJITEC CO., LTD.; Hitachi, Ltd.

Data Bridge Market Research has provides the Qualitative and informative knowledge by adding titled “Elevator Market by By Type (Hydraulic & Pneumatic, MR Traction, MRL Traction), Deck Type (Single Deck, Double Deck), Destination Control (Smart, Conventional), Building Height (Low Rise, Mid Rise, High Rise), End-Use Application (Residential, Commercial, Mix Block), Usage (Passenger, Freight), Speed (Less than 1m/s, 1-3m/s, 4-6m/s, 7-10m/s, More than 10m/s) Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2027”. Global Elevator Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 62.71 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 150.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the demand and enhancement in capabilities of carrying larger loads of passengers and freights through the elevators.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Otis Elevator Company; KONE Corporation; Schindler; FUJITEC CO., LTD.; Hitachi, Ltd.; HYUNDAIELEVATOR CO.,LTD.; Electra Elevators; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; thyssenkrupp AG; Express Lifts Ltd.; ESCON ELEVATORS PVT LTD.; Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation; EITA Elevator (M) Sdn. Bhd. and Orona.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Elevator can be defined as a means of transport that is used vertically in buildings or other structures for the movement of passengers or freight, between the various levels of a building. They are powered by electric motors and its movement is based on counterweight systems.

Market Driver:

Increasing levels of urbanization and industrialization is one of the major factors behind its market growth

Market Restraint:

Significant costs in the purchase, operations and maintenance of these products is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In November 2018, thyssenkrupp AG announced the launch of two new elevator products category, namely “synergy” & “evolution” for low-rise and mid-rise buildings in Europe and Africa. The new launch is expected to meet the growing demand for enhanced quality and products provision in mobility solutions.

In July 2018, KONE Corporation announced the launch of two new range of elevators namely, “U MonoSpace” & “U MiniSpace” to meet the growing demands of mid-range elevators. Along with that, they are planning on expanding and establishing a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, India which will be operational by second quarter of 2019.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Elevator are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type Hydraulic & Pneumatic MR Traction MRL Traction

By Deck Type Single Deck Double Deck

By Destination Control Smart Conventional

By Building Height Low Rise Mid Rise High Rise

By End-Use Application Residential Commercial Mix Block

By Usage Passenger Freight

By Speed Less than 1m/s 1-3m/s 4-6m/s 7-10m/s More than 10m/s



Research strategies and tools used-:

This ELEVATOR market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Elevator Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Elevator Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Elevator Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Elevator Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Elevator Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Elevator Market Size by Regions

5 North America Elevator Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Elevator Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Elevator Revenue by Countries

8 South America Elevator Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Elevator by Countries

10 Global Elevator Market Segment by Type

11 Global Elevator Market Segment by Application

12 Global Elevator Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

Conclusion:

This Elevator research report gives the outcome that matters most to the client. The research carried out in this report suggests what is going to be beneficial and how the report will help the business to grow.

