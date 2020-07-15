Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market 2020 with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2026

Post COVID-19 Impact on Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Research Dive’ group of skilled analysts provide a solution to help the companies to survive and sustain in this economic crisis. We support companies to make informed decisions based on our findings resulting from the comprehensive study by our qualified team of experts.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

We’ll help you fight this crisis through our business intelligence solutions.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/180

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market

Electric vehicle traction motor market is predicted to generate a revenue of $29,179.3 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 40.6% in the estimated period.

Electric vehicle traction motor is a type of motor powered by electrical force such as batteries. With the help of batteries, the motor creates a forward motion by optimizing the power from the battery. Anelectric vehicle traction motor is used to make torque rotation of machine which increases the horsepower in a straight-line motion.The electric vehicle traction motors are mostly used in electric rail vehicles and other electric locomotives.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: The switching cost from one supplier to another is projected to be low.The bargaining power of suppliers is very low.

Bargaining Power of Consumers: In this market, the concentration of buyers is low as the price of the product is very high. The bargaining power of consumers is low.

The threat of New Entrants: Huge initial investments are essential to start a new electric vehicle traction motor. The threat of new entrants is high.

The threat of Substitutes: This market has numerous alternatives of products;moreover, technology alsooffers high switching costs for clients.The threat of substitutes is high.

Competitive Rivalry in the Market: The electric vehicle traction motor markethas only major players to sell their products and it becomes difficult for small and medium enterprises and local manufacturer to get into the market. The competitive rivalry in the industry is high.

Rise in the use of electric vehicle is predicted to drive the growth of electric vehicle traction motor market @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/180

Increase in the usage of electric vehicles and massive investment in the technologicaladvancement in the electric vehicle segment is predicted to be the major driving factor for the electric vehicle traction motor market in the estimated period. Increase in electric vehicle charging stations is predicted to decrease the price of electric vehicles along with reduction of battery prices and availability of fast chargingthis is predicted to boost the overall electric vehicle traction motor market growth. Moreover the stringent government regulation related to emission rules is predicted to be one of the major driving factors for the electric vehicle traction motor market.

Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

BEV

PHEV

Battery electric vehicle segment type accounted for $1,050.9 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 39.6% in the forecast period @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/180

The price of electric vehicles is very high which is the biggest restraint for growth of the market. As electric vehicles is a new concept in the automotive industry and most of the automotive giants are still in the research stage of electric vehicles, the prices of these vehicles are high as compared to other automotive vehicles which are run on fossil fuels. Moreover, the charging station for the electric vehicles is predicted to hamper the growth of the overall market. Electric vehicles are mostly powered by batterieswhich need to becharged after a specific time as to run the vehicles. The unavailability of the charging stations is predicted to hamper the growth of the market in the estimated period.

Key Players

AVID Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AVID)

Magnetic Systems Technology

Robert Bosch GmbH

Copper Rotor Induction Motor

RETORQ Motors Ltd.

SERVAX

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

Equipmake Ltd.

Zytek Group

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/180/electric-vehicle-traction-motor-market

Technology advancement in batteries for long run is predicted to create an immense opportunity for the electric vehicle traction motor market. The present batteries are used to mostly run for a specific distance with a shorter range and the advancement in the batteries to run for longer distance is predicted to have a huge scope for the electric vehicle traction motor market in the estimated period.

The battery electric vehicle type segment accounted for $1,050.9 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $15,173.2 million by 2026. The battery electric vehicle type is predicted to grow due battery electric vehicles being used more compared to any other electric vehicles. Due to the abovementioned reason the battery electric vehicle is predicted to boost the growth of the market.

North America accounted for $573.2 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $9,629.2 million by 2026. North America market is predicted to grow due to the rise in the usage of the electric vehicle (EV) and the government initiative for using the electric vehicles as per the emission rules in the specified area vehicle traction motor. Asia-Pacific market accounted for $726.1 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $10,212.8 million by 2026. The Asia-Pacific region market is predicted to grow due to the shift in the manufacturing unit of the major companies in most of the regions, and government making investment for growing electric metro rail line in the specific area is predicted to boost the overall electric vehicle traction motor market in the estimated period.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/