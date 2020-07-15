Double Sided Tape Market is Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth by 2025 |Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Yem Chio Co., Ltd., DeWAL, Berry Global Inc.

Double Sided Tape Market analysis report aids in achieving a sustainable growth in the market, by providing a well-versed, specific and most relevant product and market information. The market drivers and restraints have been described using SWOT analysis. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The Double Sided Tape Market report also provides an intuitive overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, and Gross Margin.

Global Double Sided Tape Market is expected to reach USD 14.53 billion by 2025, from USD 8.61 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Double sided tapes are made when glue is covered onto the two sides of a bearer material. This tape is then twisted along with a discharge liner, normally with paper that is covered on the two sides with a silicone discharge operator. Its material is normally a polymeric film, foam, paper, cloth or foil covered with an acrylic, rubber or silicone adhesive. The adhesive can be the same on the two sides or can be distinctive covering thickness, alluded to as a differential adhesive tape

Drivers and Restraints of the Double Sided Tape market

Market Drivers:

Increasing utilisation of double sided tapes in various applications.

Growing demand for double sided tape in Asia-Pacific region.

Market Restraint:

High price of double sided tape raw material and its related end product

Paper backed double sided tapes are prone to moisture.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Double Sided Tape Market Segmentation:

By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone

By Technology: Solvent Based, Water-Based, Hot-Melt Based

By Material: Foam, Film, Paper

By End User: Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Printing, Aerospace

To comprehend Double Sided Tape market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Double Sided Tape market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Double Sided Tapeare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

