Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Research Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The global disaster recovery as a service market grew at a CAGR of around 30% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://bit.ly/3aOcIdI

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is a third-party cloud computing and backup service model. It helps in recovering virtual servers and data centers in case of a natural or man-made disaster. The backup is generally made on public, private, or hybrid cloud storage. It is widely used across diverse industries as it protects confidential information and ensures smoother business operations by reducing downtime and disruptions.

Market Trends

Rapid digitization coupled with the rising adoption of cloud-based services across various sectors has augmented the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of DRaaS for mitigating the need for secondary recovery tools further drives the service demand. The increasing penetration of DRaaS to accelerate the data recovery process with minimal complexities is also driving the market growth. The rising awareness towards widespread applications and recovery benefits of DRaaS has propagated its utilization across small- and medium-sized organizations. Various technological advancements, such as the advent of intelligent data replication, virtual machine inventory, and automated testing, are also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing incidences of cyber-attacks and extensive R&D activities are expected to burgeon the demand for DRaaS.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/disaster-recovery-as-service-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global disaster recovery as a service market.

Amazon Web Services

Bluelock LLC

C and W Business Ltd

Geminare Incorporated

IBM Corporation

iLand Internet Solutions Corporation

Infrascale Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Recovery Point Systems Inc.

Sungard Availability Services LP

TierPoint LLC

Key Segments of the Report:

Breakup by Service Type:

Backup and Recovery Services

Real-time Replication Services

Data Protection Services

Professional Services Training, Education, and Consulting Services Support and Maintenance Services



Breakup by Service Provider:

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Telecom and Communication Service Providers

Others

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by End-User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2179&flag=C

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group