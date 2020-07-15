Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Research Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The global disaster recovery as a service market grew at a CAGR of around 30% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is a third-party cloud computing and backup service model. It helps in recovering virtual servers and data centers in case of a natural or man-made disaster. The backup is generally made on public, private, or hybrid cloud storage. It is widely used across diverse industries as it protects confidential information and ensures smoother business operations by reducing downtime and disruptions.
Market Trends
Rapid digitization coupled with the rising adoption of cloud-based services across various sectors has augmented the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of DRaaS for mitigating the need for secondary recovery tools further drives the service demand. The increasing penetration of DRaaS to accelerate the data recovery process with minimal complexities is also driving the market growth. The rising awareness towards widespread applications and recovery benefits of DRaaS has propagated its utilization across small- and medium-sized organizations. Various technological advancements, such as the advent of intelligent data replication, virtual machine inventory, and automated testing, are also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing incidences of cyber-attacks and extensive R&D activities are expected to burgeon the demand for DRaaS.
Competitive Landscape
- Amazon Web Services
- Bluelock LLC
- C and W Business Ltd
- Geminare Incorporated
- IBM Corporation
- iLand Internet Solutions Corporation
- Infrascale Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Recovery Point Systems Inc.
- Sungard Availability Services LP
- TierPoint LLC
Key Segments of the Report:
Breakup by Service Type:
- Backup and Recovery Services
- Real-time Replication Services
- Data Protection Services
- Professional Services
- Training, Education, and Consulting Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
Breakup by Service Provider:
- Cloud Service Providers
- Managed Service Providers
- Telecom and Communication Service Providers
- Others
Breakup by Deployment Model:
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Breakup by End-User:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- IT
- Government
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Other
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
