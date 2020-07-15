Covid-19 Update :Dried Fruit Snacks Market 2020 Shows Astonishing Growth | Rind Snacks, LLC, Truly Good Foods., Dole Packaged Foods LLC, Lion Raisins

Data Bridge Market Research has provides the Qualitative and informative knowledge by adding titled “Dried Fruit Snacks Market by By Fruit Type (Raisins (Dried Grapes), Tropical & Exotic Fruits, Berries), Form (Slices & Granulates, Powder, Whole Dried Fruits), Nature (Organic, Conventional), End User (Individual, Food Service Providers, Food Processing Industry) Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2027”. Global dried fruit snacks market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand from the bakery products.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Rind Snacks, LLC, Truly Good Foods., Dole Packaged Foods LLC, Lion Raisins, JAB Dried Fruit Products, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Kiantama Oy, Sun-Maid Growers of California, Traina Foods, SUNBEAM FOODS, Red River Foods, Nuts., Geobres, Jiangsu Palarich Food Co.,Ltd., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc, SUNSWEET, Citadelle Maple Syrup Producers’ Cooperative, Ocean Spray, SOL SIMPLE LLC and Royal Nut Company among others

Succinct Description of the Market:

Dried fruit snacks are the form of healthy snacks which are made from the dried fruits such as dates, apricots, cherries, blueberries and many others. The dried fruit snacks contain very high nutritional value which helps to support the overall health and immune system of the body. Some might be free of added sugars which also provide the high nutritional value. Dried fruit snacks keep people healthy as hefting and restless schedule of the people need high nutritional value, for which daily meal is not sufficient they need some added nutrition’s from the snacks.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from the food and beverages industry will drive the growth of market

Increase demand for dried fruit snacks in confectionery industries is another reason for the market growth

Growing awareness among the people for healthy diet may boost the market growth in the forecast period

Penetration of the organic dry fruits in the market will also propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High price of dried fruit snacks will hamper the market growth

Stringent standards set by governments is also restraining the growth of the market

Lack of standardized supply chain in developing countries may hinder the market growth in the forecast period

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dried Fruit Snacks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Fruit Type

Raisins (Dried Grapes) Natural Seedless Golden Seedless Black Currant Raisin Mix Sultana Muscat Manukka

Tropical and Exotic Fruits Dates Apricots Dried Figs Banana Pineapple Mango Peaches Others

Berries Cranberry Blueberry Raspberry Acai Berry



By Form

Slices & Granulates

Powder

Whole Dried Fruits

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By End User

Food Processing Industry Baked goods Confectionery Beverages Soups Ready Meals Cereals & Snack Bars

Individual Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retailers



Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In June 2018, RIND provider of healthier snacks introduced the new line of dried-fruit snacks. The line is named as “Skin-on Super fruit” dried-fruit snacks having no sugar additives in it. The product offered by company comes with three different flavours to attract major base of target customers such as California kiwi, orchard and tropical flavours. The company is focused to provide the high nutritional value containing products in the market

In June 2017, Truly Good Foods, a manufacturer of the snack food introduced the new products in the market. The new southern sweets products will offer the highest quality of nuts covered with sweet coating containing peanuts, praline nut and praline pecans. The company is focused to the customer base as well as to attract the masses in the market

Research strategies and tools used-:

This DRIED FRUIT SNACKS market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Dried Fruit Snacks Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Dried Fruit Snacks Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Dried Fruit Snacks Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Dried Fruit Snacks Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Dried Fruit Snacks Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Dried Fruit Snacks Market Size by Regions

5 North America Dried Fruit Snacks Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Dried Fruit Snacks Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Dried Fruit Snacks Revenue by Countries

8 South America Dried Fruit Snacks Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Dried Fruit Snacks by Countries

10 Global Dried Fruit Snacks Market Segment by Type

11 Global Dried Fruit Snacks Market Segment by Application

12 Global Dried Fruit Snacks Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

Conclusion:

This Dried Fruit Snacks research report gives the outcome that matters most to the client. The research carried out in this report suggests what is going to be beneficial and how the report will help the business to grow.

