Copper Nitrate Market growth is driven by strong application trends in the textile dyes segment

Globally considered as one of the most crucial verticals within the bulk and specialty chemicals domain, global copper nitrate market size is well set to witness a healthy growth in the future. Copper nitrate is an important inorganic chemical compound that exists in a blue crystalline solid form. It is extensively used across myriad applications, the most prominent one being its conversion to copper oxide, which finds application as a catalyst for a wide range of processes in organic chemistry. Copper nitrate-based solutions are utilized in textile manufacturing and polishing agents for several metals. The compound is commercially available in hydrous and anhydrous forms.

Some of the notable product suppliers in the copper nitrate market include ALS Environmental, American Elements, Beijing Science and Technology, Combined Chemicals, Chemical Point UG, Evans Chem India, International Biological Laboratories, MINS group, Sigma-Aldrich, Alpha Chemika, Shanghai Hanhong Scientific, Wuhan Pharmchem company, and Zibo Hangzheng chemical trading, among several others.

Globalization and subsequent proliferation of textile trade

The global textiles industry in the copper nitrate market has experienced a significant transformation over the past several decades, with evolving fashion trends and rising consumer expectations. With a rapid increase in the world population, requirement of basic daily-use apparels has increased tremendously. People worldwide have become increasingly conscious about fashion and ongoing clothing trends which has led to a strong demand for high-quality textiles. In addition to this, lifestyles of consumers, both in developed countries and emerging ones, is changing at a rapid pace because of globalization.

Data from the World Trade Statistical Review 2019 highlights that China, India, and the European Union were the world’s leading textile exporters in 2018, accounting for more than 66% of overall exports. China and India being among the fastest emerging economies are likely to play an increasingly key role as a textile supplier for major apparel exporting companies both in the Asia Pacific region and across the world.

According to the World Trade Organization’s World Trade Statistical Review 2019, the dollar value of global textiles and apparel exports were estimated to be worth more than US$315 billion and US$505 billion in 2018 respectively, an increase of 6.4% and 11.1% respectively compared to 2017. This has been the fastest growth in global textile and apparel exports since 2012 and these numbers are anticipated to further escalate in the coming years.

All these factors and trends when combined have resulted in an increasing need for high-quality textile dyes. Copper nitrate is prominently used as an oxidizing agent and a mordant in textile dyeing processes. Rapid expansion of the textiles industry will open up promising opportunities for copper nitrate market.

