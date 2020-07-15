Content Marketing Industry 2020 Report: Global Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Research to 2026

The communal spread of coronavirus disease has generated positive opportunities for the global industry of content marketing. On the other hand, the majority of the organizations across the globe are in complete lockdown to prevent the spread of disease. Thus, it has badly affected the business and industrial processes such as manufacturing, supply chain & logistics, and many others. On the contrary, in this emergency situation, most of the players who are operating in the content marketing industry are coming forward to help other businesses like hospitality and retail utilizing content marketing. For example, Fractl, the leading content marketing venture, is providing support to the notable brands like TripAdvisor, Marriot, and Airbnb by building brand awareness and loyalty. In addition, Nike, the major footwear manufacturing enterprise, is taking the support of content marketing to attract clearly-defined customers. By the implementation of these strategies, the market leaders of the global industry are preparing for the impact of post-COVID. During this chaotic situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on global content marketing industry.

Our report includes:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Content Marketing Industry. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/247/global-content-market#myQueryForm

According to the recent publication of Research Dive, the global content marketing industry is expected to generate a revenue of $137.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the projected timeframe. The segmentation of the content marketing industry has been done on the basis of channel type, end-use, and region. The report provides detailed insights on drivers, restraints, opportunities, vital segments, and key players of the global market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the growth of the global content marketing industry is majorly attributed to the significantly rising adoption of content marketing system by the enterprises for customer engagement, personalized advertising, and excellent experience of the customer. However, a lack of professionals to analyze marketing data is obstructing the growth of the content marketing industry.

Check out How social media market valued at $27.0 million revenue in 2026 and is expected to surge at a CAGR of 17.0%, during the analysis period @ https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/247/global-content-market

Social Media Channel will be the Most Lucrative

Based on the channel type, the global content marketing market is classified into blog, video platform, social media, and others. The social media market valued at $27.0 million revenue in 2026 and is expected to surge at a CAGR of 17.0%, during the analysis period. The huge growth of this segment is mainly driven by the significant growth in social networking sites.

The Lead Generation held the Significant Market Share during the Analysis Timeframe

Depending on end-use, the global content marketing industry is segmented into lead generation, brand awareness, and others. The market for the lead generation will have a significant share and is projected to generate a revenue of $66.5 million in 2026 with a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The brand awareness segment shall have fastest growth and is antcipated to generate a revenue of $43.0 million in 2026; this is mainly because brand awareness mainly helps to achieve a range of business goals and objectives.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

On the basis of region, the content marketing industry is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific Content marketing industry will register a revenue of $32.7 million in 2026 and is projected to increase at 17.2% growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is majorly driven by the massive adoption of cloud technology and usage of smartphones, and the rapid development of content marketing systems, particularly in India, China and South-Korea.

The leading players of the global content marketing industry are Contently, HubSpot, Inc., Adobe., Percolate Industries, Inc., Influence & Co., CoSchedule, LLC, Scripted.com, NewsCred, and others.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/